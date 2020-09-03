Nevada Legal Services: Audrey Sits Down With Attorney Dawn Jensen

Nevada Legal Services, Inc. (NLS) is a non-profit organization providing free legal services to low income Nevadans. NLS is a state wide organization assisting every county in Nevada. We are funded through various sources but are primarily funded through a grant from the federal government by way of the Legal Services Corporation.

Because we are primarily grant funded, we do have income guidelines we must follow. Generally, we can only represent Nevadans with income at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level. We also have restrictions on the amount of assets our clients can have. With our other grant funding these income levels can change. Please feel free to contact any of our offices and we will be more than happy to do an intake to see if you qualify for our services.

Since 1981, the staff of NLS has represented clients in federal courts, state courts, and in administrative hearings. The staff negotiates on behalf of our clients where possible to try to resolve matters without the need for litigation. We have provided legal advice to countless Nevadans seeking our assistance over the years in a host of legal issues.​