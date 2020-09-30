IT'S TIME TO LET LOOSE AND ENJOY A REALLY GREAT NIGHT OF LOCAL CRAFT BEER, WHILE MAINTAINING SOCIAL DISTANCING!

Big Dog's Brewing Company Presents a virtual beer experience on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17TH that will feature delicious craft beer, fun food pairings, and interviews with the Big Dog's team. This event will celebrate three brand new specialty brews and special edition can designs for two of our year round favorites! Sponsored by ALT 107.5 FM ​

PERFECT FUN FOR BEER LOVERS EVERYWHERE! MAKES A GREAT GIFT, TOO!

Buy Your DOGTOBERFEST UNLEASHED BEER PUP PACKAGE at Big Dog’s for just $30 (plus sales tax). Package includes three beers that you’ve never had from us before plus two favorite year-round selections, each presented in limited edition packaging designed by local artist Trey Shaw. The package also includes tasting notes for each beer, food pairing suggestions, a recipe featuring each beer and a complimentary piece of Big Dog’s swag!

Your Big Dog’s Unleashed! 5-Pack Sampler made up of one 16 oz. can each of: • “Underbite" IPA (Special Edition)• "Red Hydrant" English Brown Ale (Special Edition)• "A Dog Gose Woof!" Gose (Unleashed Series) • "Can I Pet that Daawg?" Hazy IPA • Plus: 12 oz can of "Bee-atches Forever" Barrel Aged Imperial Blonde (Collaboration Brew w/Public Coast Brewing in Oregon) • Each can will be a limited, special-edition can design by local artist Trey Shaw.• Dogtoberfest Pint Glass (Featuring Dave & Mahoney)• Big Dog's Swag • Tasting Notes & Recipe Cards • Valuable Coupon for Big Dog's Draft House

Buy your beer package NOW and pick up curbside at the brewery between October 14th and October 17th. The virtual event starts at 2 pm on Saturday, October 17th!

Upgrade your package with our paired Charcuterie Platter for just $15 more. Includes cheese, nuts, dried meats, and candied bacon which have been paired for the featured beers.

Plus, Upgrade your package with our Dogtoberfest Unleashed T-shirt Featuring Dave & Mahoney from ALT 107.5! $20 plus tax.

This event is designed to Help Three Square, our community food bank! Three ways your participation can support this incredible local charity:

(1) We will also be raffling off a Special Edition Painted Mini Barrel featuring Dave & Mahoney from ALT 107.5 plus the logo from the "Can I Pet That Daawg?" featured beer! Add tickets to your fest package for $10 each! All proceeds benefit Three Square.

(2) Pick up a bonus four pack of "Can I Pet That Daawg? Hazy IPA for $17.99, which includes a $5 donation directly to Three Square.

(3) Finally, make a donation to Three Square, our community food bank when purchasing your festival package. Big Dog's will match all donations up to $500!