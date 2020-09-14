The #2MinutePromise: More Music, Less Commercials

We'll never play more than 2 minutes of commercials at a time. That's our promise. The 2 Minute Promise®. We are ALT 107.5 – LAS VEGAS' ALTERNATIVE!

Let us explain...

Q. Why did you decide to start the 2 Minute Promise®?

A. We asked you, our fans, to help us understand what would make ALT a better station. You told us the #1 issue was too many commercials that seem to go on forever. So, to meet your expectations, we created the 2 Minute Promise® – we’re giving you fewer commercials overall and in shorter segments. Thank you for helping to make a difference!

Q. So what does this mean for me?

A. More music, mostly. By cutting back the number of commercials, The 2 Minute Promise® gives us more time to play your favorite ALT artists and to expose more new music. We’re excited about ALT 107.5 being Las Vegas’ Home of Music Discovery and a leader in this new way to present music on the radio!

Q. Why do you keep stopping even for short periods of time. Why not get it over with at one time and then play music?

A. You’ve told us short commercial breaks are easier to sit through. They also help highlight our sponsor partners who make it possible for us to play less commercials than other station's play.

Q. If you cut back on commercials, does this mean you’ll cut back on other things, too? Shows? DJs?

A. The only thing we’ve changed is that we now play fewer commercials and in shorter breaks which leaves more time for music. Your favorite ALT artists are still here along with new music for you to discover all hosted by your friends at ALT.