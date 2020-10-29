Four Corners Food Drive Is Back!

ALT 1075 PRESENTS 4 CORNERS FOOD DRIVE BENEFITTING THREE SQUARE FOOD BANK

This year all 44 Albertsons and Vons locations across the valley will be participating. Visit Albertsons.com or vons.com to find a location near you.

HERE IS HOW YOU CAN HELP!

Donate food items in the 4 Corners Food Drive Donations Bins located near the registers at all Albertsons and Vons locations. You can make monetary donations online right here!

Thank you to our sponsors:

Three Square Food Bank

Albertsons and Vons

Findlay Toyota

Findlay North Volkswagen

Blue Point Medical Spa

Southern Highlands