Four Corners Food Drive Is Back!
October 29, 2020
ALT 1075 PRESENTS 4 CORNERS FOOD DRIVE BENEFITTING THREE SQUARE FOOD BANK
This year all 44 Albertsons and Vons locations across the valley will be participating. Visit Albertsons.com or vons.com to find a location near you.
HERE IS HOW YOU CAN HELP!
Donate food items in the 4 Corners Food Drive Donations Bins located near the registers at all Albertsons and Vons locations. You can make monetary donations online right here!
Thank you to our sponsors:
Three Square Food Bank
Albertsons and Vons
Findlay Toyota
Findlay North Volkswagen
Blue Point Medical Spa
Southern Highlands